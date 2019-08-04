Home

Greenwood & Myers Mortuary
2969 Baseline Rd
Boulder, CO 80303
(303) 440-3960
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Greenwood & Myers Mortuary
2969 Baseline Rd
Boulder, CO 80303
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood & Myers Mortuary
2969 Baseline Rd
Boulder, CO 80303
View Map
Sharon Eaton


1940 - 2019
Sharon Eaton Obituary
Sharon A. Eaton of Boulder CO passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday July 31st. She was 78. She was born in Scottsbluff NE in 1940 to her Mother Reba Holmes and Father Jack Wray. She Graduated from Scottsbluff High School class of 1958. As a natural born caregiver she attended the Vocational School of Practical Nursing, obtaining her L.P.N. Sharon was a proud nurse until her retirement in 1971. A multifaceted woman with a full life, Sharon enjoyed many activities, hobbies, and social circles. She was a world traveler, talented artist, avid gardener, lover of animals, "Mom" to everyone, and a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous as well as several Pagan spiritual groups. She was passionate about life and loved meeting new people, she never met a stranger. She touched the hearts of so many. You could often find her dressed in leopard print and driving in her convertible, wind blowing in her hair. She was always up for an adventure. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents Reba and Jack and stepson Timothy Eaton. She is survived by her beloved Husband Kenneth Eaton, Daughters Kendra and Meta Eaton, Daughter Tracy Shirey, Sons Todd and Trent Tinsley, Stepchildren Yevonne Rivers, Rodney Eaton, Robert Eaton, and Richard Eaton. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday August 6th from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Greenwood & Myers mortuary in Boulder CO. A celebration of life will be held in the same location on Saturday August 17th at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 4, 2019
