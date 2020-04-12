|
|
Sharon L. (Morrill) Shepherd, a native of Boulder, passed away on April 9th after a year-long battle with ALS. She was 78. Sharon's beloved husband of 53 years, Rodney Shepherd, preceded her in death in 2011. Sharon attended University Hill Elementary, Baseline Jr. High and Boulder High School. She and Rodney married in 1957. They built their family home on Olde Stage Road in 1968, where she remained until 2012 when she moved to the Anthem Ranch community in Broomfield. Before retirement, Sharon worked as a bookkeeper for the family business, Boulder Metal Products, which was started by her father (Edwin Morrill), then turned over to Rodney, and is now owned by her four sons. After the kids were grown & out on their own, Sharon renewed her interest and participation in the Seventh Day Adventist Church, where she found much comfort and friendship. Sharon was a homemaker while her children were young, and was an avid tennis player and bowler. She enjoyed family water skiing weekends at her parents' Lake of the Pines home, frequent trips to Lake Powell, horseback riding, and carting her kids to their many sporting events. In retirement, she and Rodney loved traveling in their motorhome with their dogs, golfing together, and wintering at their golf-course property in Arizona. They especially cherished time spent with their grandchildren. Later in life, Sharon discovered quilting and spent many hours at her sewing machine creating colorful heirlooms to be enjoyed by family members for years to come. Sharon is survived by her children, Scott (Cheri), Brett (Mary), Troy (Beth), Chad (Leanne), and Lisa (Phil); sister Janet Nuzum; nephews Kirk (Diane) and Kent (Susan); father-in-law Ollie Shepherd; ten grandchildren-Kellen, Randi (Patrick), Whitney (Mario), Samantha (Joe), Hailey, Travis, Trevor, Sarah, Emma, and Savannah; two step-grandchildren-Jack & Madi; four great grandchildren; and many extended family members. During Sharon's final year, she was surrounded by love and friendship every day. The family is very grateful for all of the support from friends, neighbors, TRU Hospice Services, and amazing caregivers, including Elle, Jackie, Tina and others. Due to the state's current stay-at-home order, a private family graveside service will be held, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Tru Hospice Services in honor of Sharon - 2594 Trailridge Dr E, Lafayette, CO 80026. Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 12, 2020