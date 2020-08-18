1/1
Shawn ALLAN
On July 27th our beloved Shawn passed away after a long battle with Cancer. She will be remembered by everyone who knew her for her upbeat and happy attitude despite her illness. Her incredible strength and determination to survive will not be forgotten. Shawn's passion was being involved in childcare and for many years she worked at several preschools and private families. But her greatest love was raising her two children and seeing them grow up and start their own families. She loved Colorado and spending time in the mountains. Shawn is survived by her husband Dan, sister Candy, son Danny, daughter Jamie (Ryan), and granddaughter Riley. There will be a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers donations in her name can be sent to: Humane Society of Boulder 2323 55th St Boulder Colorado 80301 Or Ray of Hope Cancer Foundation 1385 S Colorado Blvd. Denver Colorado,80222

Published in The Daily Camera from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
