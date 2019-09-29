|
Shirley Louise (Deborski) Gaz, 87, passed away in Broomfield, CO surrounded by her family. She was born in Louisville, CO, to Louise M Pitchford and Leo F Deborski and was the oldest of five children: Leo, Maryann, Richard and Gary. Her father worked at the local mine and her mother at the Blue Parrot restaurant. Shirley graduated from Louisville High School in 1949 and served as Women's Advisor to the Lafayette Assembly and in the Order of Rainbows. Shirley married Louis A Gaz of Lafayette, CO on June 26,1954 in Saint Louis Catholic Church of Louisville. She and Louis became respected members of the community with their many generous acts and successful businesses. Shirley and Louis are Charter members and wrote the by-laws for the Baseline Boat and Ski Club. They also started three businesses: All Cassion Drilling, Lou Development and Lafayette Self Storage. Self-taught Shirley ran all the financial aspects of each business, with a drive to learn and yearning for success, each new obstacle a new challenge never afraid to fail. She was able to do this and at the same time raise three children, Richard Gaz, Roxanne Rutledge and Randall Gaz spending family time with them taking trips to Baseline Lake, movies with her mother and to the Cabin in Red Feather. One of Shirley's proudest accomplishments was being able to send her three children to college at CU, Boulder. She was also extremely proud of Randall's numerous Academic Scholarships. Shirley fulfilled another dream by seeing three of her four grandchildren attend CU, Boulder and has a 4th planning to attend in 1 1/2 years. Shirley was proud of her time at AT&T (15 years), running the 3 businesses with Louis and learning to prepare tax returns with H & R block. Shirley was involved with the Immaculate Conception church the majority of her life. She was a respected community member, a well-loved friend and neighbor to many in the Lafayette and Louisville community. Gentle and strong she put others first and took a selfless approach to the success of those around her. She was kind, loving, and full of grace. She passed these traits to her children and grandchildren which is exactly how she would want it to be. A Memorial Mass will be held for Shirley at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Tuesday, October 1 at 10:00 am with a recitation of the Rosary preceding at 9:30 am. Interment will follow at Coal Creek Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 29, 2019