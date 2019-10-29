Home

Shirley June (Orvis) Hartwig was born June 26, 1937, in Miles City, Montana. She was adopted by Clarkson Frederick Orvis and Gladys Ellen (Smock) Orvis. By 1941, both Fred and Gladys were deceased, and Shirley became the ward of her Aunt, Eva Mae (Smock) Steva and her husband, Bill Steva of Monona, Iowa. Her brother, Robert Orvis, went to live with another uncle and aunt. Shirley died on October 24, 2019 at the age of 82 at Good Samaritan Society, St. Ansgar, Iowa. Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage, Iowa. Burial will be in the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, Shirley requested that contributions be made in her name to Eternal Savior Lutheran Church, Lafayette, Colorado. On September 1, 1957, Shirley married Robert Hartwig from Nora Springs, Iowa. Bob and Shirley were blessed with six children: Robert (Glenda) Hartwig Jr. of Erie, CO; Julie Bless of St. Ansgar, IA; Laurel (Bruce) Cunningham of Berthoud, CO; Cynthia (Clinton) Griffin of Erie, CO; Robin (Raymond) Allen of Cheyenne, WY; and Kristen Hartwig of Osage, IA. Shirley had seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family moved often with Bob's employer. 1969 found the family in Brighton, CO and then in Longmont, CO in 1973. Shirley was very active in her church, Eternal Savior Lutheran in Lafayette, CO. Bob and Shirley moved after retirement to Little Cedar, Iowa when Bob retired in 1993, then to Osage, Iowa in 2009. Shirley was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Fred and Gladys Orvis; her foster-parents, Bill and Eva Steva; a sister, Lois Orvis; two brothers, Clyde and Robert Orvis; her brother, Gerald Steva and his wife, Charlotte; her brother, Donald Steva and his wife, Marjorie (Orvis); and son-in-law, Larry Bless. For the full obituary please go to Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home's website: www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com Champion - Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage, Iowa (641)732-3706
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 29, 2019
