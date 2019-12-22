|
|
Shirley Elizabeth Lamb passed away gracefully, surrounded by friends and family in Boulder, Colorado, on December 10th, 2019. Shirley Comstock was born in Regan, Nebraska, on January 9th, 1928. She was the fourth of five children, and was preceded in death by sister, Marion, brother, Bud, and sister, Pat. She is survived by her three sons, Charlie Lamb, and his wife Marcia, of Boulder, CO, Michael Lamb, and his wife, Marilyn, of Gunnison, CO, and Dale Lamb, and his wife, Beth, of Longmont, CO, her sister, Donna Crouse, and husband, Verl, of Aurora, CO, three grandsons, Jeremy, Michael, and Cristopher Lamb, and many adoring nieces and nephews. Shirley attended Loretta Heights College, in Denver, before she married her high school sweetheart, Charlie, with whom lovingly raised her three sons. She was a bright and cheerful soul, who was a stranger to no one. As a younger woman, she was a member of the Englewood Junior Chamber of Commerce, and enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, and travel, mostly because they served her greater passion of being with friends and family. In her later years, she enjoyed the Denver Broncos, the Colorado Rockies, and tending her flowers. Shirley was an avid and skilled poker player, who proved that the poker room in Black Hawk, was no longer a "boy's club". Her last years were spent in the Golden West community, where she made many friends, and lifted everyone around her. She will long be remembered there, and in the hearts of her loving family and friends. A memorial celebration will be held in early spring, at Crist Mortuary in Boulder.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 22, 2019