|
|
Shirley Joy Lauman, 91, of Boulder, died February 14, 2019, with her loving family at her side. A Celebration of Shirley's Life will be held at 3:30 on Monday, March 4, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 3700 Baseline, Boulder, CO. A reception will follow at the church. A private family burial will be held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Shirley was born February 4, 1928 to Sheldon Jay Evans and Margaret Ethel Hoskins, in Wilkes Barre, PA. She graduated from Kingston High School in Kingston, PA. She married Richard T. Dando in 1949, and they had two children, Betsy and Rob. They divorced, and Shirley married Edward O. Lauman in 1975. They lived and travelled around the world, including Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Europe. Shirley moved to Boulder in 2000, and was a longtime member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, and a resident of Presbyterian Manor in Boulder. While raising her children Shirley was a homemaker; she later worked as a travel agent, and then as an assistant to the acclaimed architect, Robert Venturi in Philadelphia. Her passions were entertaining, cooking, socializing, flower arranging, reading, and travelling. She had a great sense of style and a wonderful smile and a contagious laugh. Her greatest joy was her family and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Ed Lauman, and is survived by her daughter, Betsy (Rich) Spangler; her son, Rob (Mary) Dando; her brother, Wayne Evans; 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Contributions: St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 3700 Baseline Rd., Boulder, CO 80303, or Sister Carmen, 701 W Baseline Rd., Lafayette, CO 80026.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 24, 2019