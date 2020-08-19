1/1
Shirley Ruth Lord
Shirley Ruth Lord, 85, passed quickly on August 10, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Merle Lord and her children, Gary, Norman, Brian Lord and Kathy Slama, spouses and 9 grandchildren. Shirley was a devoted wife and mother. She always put family first. She left a loving imprint in the hearts of all those that knew her. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Shirley was an active member of The First Presbyterian Church in Cañon City, CO. Shirley was Canon City's Welcome Wagon for several years. Shirley's burial will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family will be holding a private service. You can view the service via Zoom link, Friday at 2pm. Please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association https://alz.org Please visit Shirley's guestbook at www.dignitymemorial.com to add a memory or photo. The family will schedule a celebration of life when appropriate for social gatherings.

Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Burial
02:00 PM
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
3037713960
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 19, 2020
Shirley was a true light in this world and her love and caring for others made life richer for all who were fortunate enough to know her. We were neighbors for a few years when we lived in Canon City, and there was never a day that Shirley didn't reach out to offer assistance by offering her knowledge of gardening, sharing her sourdough starter for baking or extending a dinner invitation from time to time. Shirley made a difference in the world, she will be missed! Our deepest sympathy to Merle and the family.
Gregg and Ginny Dunkelberger
Neighbor
