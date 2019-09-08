|
Stanley ("Stan") Algie Black, a pioneering lawyer and partner at one of Boulder County's oldest and most respected law firms, and a founder of one of the region's core philanthropies, died Friday, August 30, 2019, following a long battle with melanoma. A former Navy fighter pilot, Stan spent a year during a sabbatical from his law practice serving as a bush pilot in Africa, flying doctors, nurses and medical supplies to remote villages in Zimbabwe. His love of flying and international travel would eventually take him around the world several times. In the words of the "Stan Black Award," established by The Community Foundation of Boulder County in Stan's honor after his retirement in 1997, Stan gave a lifetime of "time, treasure and talent" to the community. Stan co-founded The Community Foundation in 1991. Stan Black was born in Libertyville, Illinois, on Jan. 8, 1930, to Raymond and Dorothy Black. After graduating from high school, Stan attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, where he excelled in both academics and athletics. He competed for the CU swimming team - sometimes practicing in an irrigation ditch off the Big Thompson River near a store his parents owned in Loveland. The work paid off as Stan won the Big 7 Conference title in breaststroke in 1951 and set several school records during his career. He also threw the shot and discus for the CU track team. While at CU, Stan enjoyed hiking in the mountains west of Boulder and is credited with a first ascent of the Matron, a formation south of the Flatirons. The climb, during the spring of 1948, was recorded in the book "High Over Boulder" by Pat Ament and Cleve McCarty. After graduating Phi Beta Kappa from CU, Stan joined the Navy as an officer and a pilot. He completed his flight training in Pensacola, Florida, and later joined an all-weather, night fighter squadron operating off of aircraft carriers during the Korean War. Stan loved to fly and remained active in the Navy Reserves for 22 years. He continued to fly as a private pilot until his 70 th birthday. Following Stan's service in the Navy, he attended Law School at UCLA in California, where he met Marjorie Gordon. Stan and Marge married on Dec. 30, 1958, in Palos Verdes, California. Their first child, Steve, was born in 1960, and the couple had two more children, Mike, born in 1963, and Katie, born in 1965. Stan and Marge raised their family in Boulder, enjoying camping, rafting, kayaking, playing tennis, biking and skiing. Stan practiced law at Hutchinson, Black and Cook in Boulder for 45 years, during which he took advantage of four sabbaticals. In 1973, he enrolled in the London School of Economics and earned his master's degree in international law. In 1980, he flew as a bush pilot in Zimbabwe for Mission Aviation Fellowship, an organization he then traveled to 29 countries for as a legal advisor during his 1987 sabbatical. And in 1994, he spent time "trying out retirement" in Vail. Stan was a life-long member of Rotary International, becoming District Governor in 1985-1986. He also served as a board member for several Christian ministries, including MAF, the International Bible Society (now "Biblica"), International Students Inc., and Avant Ministries. After retirement, Stan and Marge enjoyed several years together hosting guests at their home in the Rocky Mountains and enjoying their children and grandchildren. Stan lived a full life, declaring in his last months, "God has blessed me enormously." He is survived by his wife, Marge; his two surviving children, Steve of Denver, and Katie Kenigsberg (Tom Kenigsberg) of Greeley; and seven grandchildren: Kevin Black, Sarah Kohn (Martin Kohn), Cristina Kenigsberg, Ryan Kenigsberg, Matthew Kenigsberg, Nathan Kenigsberg and Timothy Kenigsberg. Stan was preceded in death by his son, Mike. Services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Cornerstone Community Church, 1321 9th Ave., Greeley, Colorado at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stan's memory to one of the four ministries on which he served as board member: Mission Aviation Fellowship (www.maf.org), Biblica (www.biblica.com), International Students Inc., (www.isionline.org) and Avant Ministries (avantministries.org) directly online or in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 6521 W. 20 th Street, Greeley, CO 80634. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 8, 2019