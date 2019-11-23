|
Stanley Stawiarski was born during WW-I in Poland. He died peacefully at home beside his daughter and son-in-law Dhiana and Dave Armstrong in Lafayette, CO. with whom he lived for the last 7.5 years of his life. Formerly of Joliet, Illinois, England, Austria & Poland. He lived through the horrors of WW-II being imprisoned by both the Russians and Nazis. A true patriot and survivor with many stories to tell. Stanley was very active in the Polish National Alliance, Polish American Congress and other groups. He met with Pope John Paul II, President Lech Walesa of Poland, and other dignitaries. He remained a kind, generous, and good person sustained by his faith & gratitude. He is also survived by a son, Kenneth of Chicago and grandson, Justin of California. Visitation and funeral services begin Tuesday, 11/26 at 9:30AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church; 715 Cabrini Dr; Lafayette. Interment at a later date in Illinois. For further information: www.the naturalfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Camera from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019