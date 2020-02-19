|
After a long and hard fought battle, Stephanie unexpectedly left her body, spread her wings and flew on to a place of peace. She was a woman unlike any other who wore her heart on her sleeve and cared deeply for everyone and everything. She was born and raised in the wind swept plains outside Douglas, WY to Virginia 'Ginny' and William 'Rory' Cross. Her youth on the ranch made her tough and driven and she was the valedictorian of her High School class before becoming a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Colorado State University. Throughout her life she took the time to travel and work around the world from the peaks of South America, to the streets of Kathmandu, though she chose to settle down with her family in Boulder, Colorado. During her 33 years in Boulder County, Stephanie made her mark as a caring veterinarian and passionate farm hand at Munson's Farm. The tenacious spirit she was born with never let up through years of competing in some of the world's toughest endurance races on foot, on her bike, and on her skis. She instilled this drive, ambition, and curiosity about the world into her kids raising them with the same spirit she carried thru her life. Fiercely independent until the day she passed, she will continue to inspire us all to be true to ourselves, follow our hearts, and care for the world around us. She is survived by her children, Alex Dodge of Gold Bar, WA and Sarah Dodge of Boulder, CO; her father and step-mother, William 'Rory' Cross and Demi Cross of Cheyenne, WY; as well as her sister and brothers, Leslie Richendifer, Brian Cross, and Cito Nuhn.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 19, 2020