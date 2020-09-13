Stephen F. Williams was a Professor at CU Law and, for more than three decades, a member of the powerful Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in Washington. He recently died at age 83 from complications of the coronavirus. Williams and his wifeFaith married in 1966. The family lived in Boulder where he taught law at the University of Colorado for many years. He was a popular teacher and a serious scholar. Boulder citizens may remember him for his involvement in the amendment to the City Charter in 1971 which limited building height to 55 feet -- an outcome of his class entitled "Law and the City Environment". He joined the citizen campaign, debated constitutionality with the "Chicago experts," and wrote a convincing letter of support to the Daily Camera. The height amendment passed in November, and it has never been challenged in court. Even after they moved to D.C., they came back to Boulder in the summer where they enjoyed the open space and the CU Shakespeare Festival. Williams was known for his down-to-earth style. He rode a bicycle to the D. C. Courthouse, wore casual dress off the bench, including a knit cap at times during cold weather, and brown-bagged his vegetarian lunches. He nursed a passion for studying pre-revolutionary Russian history that culminated in two books about the subject. Judge Laurence H. Silberman said "He was my closest colleague. He was my friend. Truthfully, it breaks my heart. We would have lunch occasionally and talk about everything in the world. We teased each other because he thought I was too sympathetic to trade unions, and I thought he was too sympathetic to animals." Williams was a fierce advocate of the philosophy that free markets create free societies. He presided over a host of significant legal cases that touched on energy deregulation, gun control, the powers of independent prosecutors and the Civil Rights Act. He also served on the panel of judges which heard Microsoft's antitrust appeal, finding that the software giant had abused its Windows monopoly, but reversing a lower court's order to break up the company. Williams was known for consuming almost every legal opinion circulating on a legal question before the court and being unfailingly polite and solicitous toward clerks and staff. Another colleague on the bench, Judge Merrick B. Garland, called him "the kindest of colleagues, eager to engage in vigorous intellectual debate in the most open-minded and non-personal way. He was at heart the professor he had been before taking the bench, and it is no surprise that many of his superb law clerks have gone on to become professors themselves." The CU Law School recently held a Tribute to Judge Williams, where many of the comments reflected the ones mentioned above. He is survived by his wife Faith; two sisters, Joan Farr and Honor Ishida; five children, Susan, Geoffrey, Sarah, Tim and Nicholas; and nine grandchildren. Nicholas and his wife are expecting the tenth grandchild on September 23, which would have been Judge Williams' 84th birthday. (Most of the material above was taken and quoted directly from a well-researched article in The Washington Post, entitled "Stephen F. Williams, Longtime Federal Appeals Judge in D.C., Dies of Coronavirus at 83", by Fredrick Kunkle, August 8, 2020.)

