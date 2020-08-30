Stephen Payn Nash died peacefully in his home on August 19, 2020 in the arms of his loved ones. He is remembered with enormous adoration and respect by all who knew him. Steve was born on May 15th, 1947 in New York, NY, the son of Stephen Edward Nash and Martha Anderson Nash. He spent the majority of his childhood running around the hills of Sewickley, PA, the same town in which he would eventually raise all of his children. His early schooling was done at Sewickley Academy and then at St Mark's School in Southboro, MA, Class of '66. After a brief stint at Hobart And William Smith College, Steve was issued an unlucky draft number and opted to sign up for the Army on his own accord. Always the overachiever, he would serve all the years of his enlistment as a Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group, deploying across the world in service of his country. After leaving the service Steve pursued a degree in medicine, but after some choice luck he ended up in law school instead. After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh with a JD MBA, he would go on to have a storied and globally renowned career for over 40 years, representing hospitals, and even nations, as a healthcare attorney in Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, and Denver. He was particularly proud of his work at Nash & Company, a highly successful firm he founded and ran for over a decade. He also took deep pride in leading the formation of CORHIO, the (Colorado State Health Information Exchange). Steve was an extremely loyal friend, a brilliant thinker and leader, and a world traveler. He excelled in almost every physical endeavor he pursued, often winning triathlons he participated in, but he mostly loved jogging with a best friend and simply catching up. For the vast majority of his adult life, Steve lived with his beloved wife Marina Warren Nash, to whom he was married from 1987 until his passing. Most of his fondest memories were with her- laying on the beaches of Mykonos, running through the woods together, and so much more. All of his other favorite memories were with his children, whom he absolutely adored and of whom he was unbelievably proud. Steve loved his family fiercely and taught all of them to love life with a similar passion. One could often find him lost in thought, consuming a book or just making sense of the world. His community will remember him as a dear and loving friend, a wise teacher, a tough competitor, and a relentless jokester. Like his life, his ashes will be spread across the globe in places he cherished with his family. Steve is survived by his widow Marina, his siblings Oliver Anderson Nash, Timothy Nash, and Jane Nash Kirst, his children Erin Nash Pennington, Athena Eleni Nash, and Stephen Edward Nash, and by his 2 grandchildren Caitrin and Jameson Pennington. The family asks that any remembrances be directed to 440 Gregory Lane, Boulder CO, 80302. Steve's family is planning several "Celebrations of Life" for him according to his wishes. 1) At his home in Boulder by the creek, during the spring thaw of 2021 when the flowers are blooming. 2) in Sewickley, Pa this October 2020 and 3) in Mykonos, Greece, at his family's private church of Aghios Vassilios for his 1 year memorial.Please contact the family for details.

