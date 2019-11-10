|
|
Our beloved Dad, Grandpa and friend, Steve Dickson, departed this life October 9, 2019 at Tru Hospice Care Center in Longmont, CO. The cause of his death was Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD). Always caring for others, in his last days he assured all of us that he felt loved and cared for, and he was ready and unafraid to move on. Steve was born July 31, 1939 in Boulder, Colorado to Phoebe and Andrew Dickson. He attended Washington Elementary School, and Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School. The Dickson family moved to Denver in 1947, and he continued his education in Catholic schools. He met Ardie Taylor, the love of his life, at St Francis De Sales High School. Steve Graduated from the University of Denver in 1964, with a BA in Business Administration. Steve and Ardie married in 1960, and welcomed 4 children before returning to Boulder in 1966. He began his professional career in Boulder working for the City of Boulder then joined NCAR/UCAR in 1972. Steve worked at NCAR/ UCAR for 31 years, and is remembered for his dry wit, understated manner, his analytical skills and broad knowledge of the organization. After ten positions and fifteen offices, Steve retired as Associate Director in September 2003. After his retirement, Steve and Ardie embarked on the wonderful adventure of wintering in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico. The life of sailing, beaches, sunsets and good friends in that community was among the happiest seasons of their lives. Steve had a lifelong love of music, and was an accomplished trumpet player. He was a member of several bands in his childhood and High School Days. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of history and politics, a wicked sense of humor, and was generous to a fault. Steve was the quintessential bleeding heart liberal, always an active volunteer and champion of the underdog. He lent his talents and generosity to numerous organizations including New Horizons Cooperative Pre School, the Democratic Party, The Alan Lasater Outreach Foundation, and Kinder Escuela in San Carlos. He worked with the Boulder County Housing Authority, and was instrumental in the creation of Alvarado Village Housing in Boulder, and Dickson Court in Longmont. He was a proud member of the Democratic Party, Sigma Epsilon Fraternity, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and was a supporter of many, many charities. Steve was first, last and always a family man. He is survived by one brother, Mark Dickson, children Susan Dickson, Stephen Dickson Jr., Amy Plache (Paul), and Andrew Dickson (Kerstin), grandchildren Jeremy (Summer), Timothy and Michael Trujillo, Zachary (Katrin) and Paul Dickson, Abigail (Jason) and Luke Plache, Erin Caples (Riley) and John Dickson, eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife and soul mate of 56 years, Ardie Dickson, brother Andrew Dickson and sister Linda Guthrie. Please join is for a celebration of our Dad's life on November 23, 2-4pm, at the NCAR Mesa Lab 1850 Table Mesa Drive, Boulder. Contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 10, 2019