John Stephen (Steve) Corson passed away June 6, 2019, at age 78, from Alzheimer's. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda; daughter, Joanne; son, David; grandson, Rakibou; and sister, Karen. A kind, thoughtful, generous man who loved a good laugh, he will be greatly missed. He was born August 24, 1940, in Omaha, NE, son of Will Nels and Inez (Nielsen) Corson. He grew up in Kansas City, MO, with sisters Karen and Susan (1946-2015), graduating from Shawnee Mission HS in 1958. Summers spent working in the train yards sparked a lifelong love of trains. Steve went to the University of Kansas (KU), but took a break to join the Navy, serving on the USS Oak Hill (LSD 7) from 1961-1965. Back at KU, he studied engineering and joined the fencing team. An award-winning fencer, he met the love of his life on the team, Linda Cabeen, from Galesburg, IL; they married in 1967. IBM took the newlyweds to Kansas City; they had two children, Joanne and David. Steve began road biking with the second annual Biking Across Kansas (BAK) ride in 1976. Many folks started biking due to Steve; he did BAK 18 times, recruiting friends and family. Steve continued to enjoy nature walks and birding during a brief IBM move to California, adding trips to the beach. In 1983, IBM moved the family to Boulder, CO, where Steve continued biking (including Ride the Rockies) and added cross-country skiing, hiking, and camping. Retiring from IBM in 1995, he and Linda bought a Honda Gold Wing, joined Front Range Gold motorcycle touring association, and began traveling the country. He drove an RTD bus from 2007-2017, which he greatly enjoyed. In the last five years, Steve's favorite thing was to teach his grandson, Rakibou (from Togo in West Africa), how to throw a football, catch a baseball, shoot a basket, ride a bike, mow the lawn, etc. Perhaps the most important thing he taught his grandson, however, was how to be a kind and gentle man. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. (reception after) at First Congregational Church, 1128 Pine St., Boulder, CO 80302. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to .
Published in The Daily Camera on July 7, 2019