Steve Vorhaus was taken from us unexpectedly while on vacation in Belize with his life partner Carol Benson Puchalski. He died from sudden heart failure at a time when all who knew and loved him felt he was in the best of health. He leaves family and numerous friends around the world devastated at the loss of one of the kindest, happiest, and exuberant humans we have ever known. We will remember his incredible love for his daughters, their partners, and his grandsons, for the outdoors and nature, his beyond avid reading proclivity, his vast culinary skills, his wisdom and curiosity regarding today's world, his love of tennis, and of the Colorado mountains. Steve and Carol had the opportunity to travel together every year from places in the U.S. to Europe and as far away as Fiji. Steve was a lover of music, particularly jazz, and all of the amazing musicians he experienced at places like the Troubadour while growing up in Los Angeles. Those who knew him can easily picture his smile, hear his laugh, and remember his wit. Our loss is immeasurable. Steve was preceded in death by his father, William G. Vorhaus, Jr. He is survived by his other half, Carol, of Lafayette, his mother, Catharine Vorhaus, of Boulder, his daughters, Alexis Vorhaus (and Grant Orvis, grandsons Everett and Langston) of Longmont, Julianna Vorhaus (and Chris Johnson) of Boulder, his sister, Kate Vorhaus (and Doug Boucher), of Lafayette, his niece Lillian Polley, (née Vorhaus) of Westminster, and his two brothers, Rick Vorhaus (and Aimee, nephews Liam and Griffin) of Petaluma, CA, and Mike Vorhaus (and Jeremiah Christopher) of Hollywood, CA. Born in New York City, NY, Steve and his family moved to Pacific Palisades, CA in 1957, and he graduated from Pacific Palisades High School, later attending UCLA. He owned and ran Rocky Mountain Racquet Specialists in Boulder for 25 years with previous work in both the tennis and ski industries. A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. Please share your memories, stories, and photos at [email protected] If you are so inclined, donations can be made in memory of Steve to The Arthur Ashe Institute, arthurasheinstitute.org, The Novak Djokovic Foundation, novakdjokovicfoundation.org, or The Telluride Jazz Festival, telluridejazz.org.
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 4, 2019