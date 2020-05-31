Steven Edward Wanner, 73, died suddenly on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at home. Steve was born in 1947, in St Louis, MO and moved to Colorado in the 1960s where he met his loving wife of 50 years, Cynthia Ann Wanner (VanMeter) in Littleton, CO and moved to Boulder, CO soon after as newlyweds. He worked for the Boulder Valley School District for over 35 years where he taught Geography first at Burbank MS and then at Boulder HS until retirement. Steve graduated with a Masters in education from Northern Colorado University in Greeley. Steve & Cindy had five children Christopher (Dani) Wanner, Bradley (Jessica) Wanner, Heidi (Ben) John, Brittany (Dan) Vyles and Jonathan Wanner. He was a doting grandfather to ten grandchildren Shad, Jackson, Greyson, Henry, Marshall, Lucia, Eloise, Harrison, Matilda & Theodore. Steve is also survived by his brother Charles (Margaret) Wanner, his sister-in-law Karen (Dean) Garyet, his aunt Eleanor Chayet and his nieces Haley (Michael) Garyet and Natalie Garyet. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles & Antoinette (Bockhorst) Wanner. An avid gardener, Steve was often seen planting and pruning at Growing Gardens' Hawthorne plot near his home. He enjoyed working at Munson's farm during the summers. He will be greatly missed by his community and family. Due to the current pandemic, services will be determined at a later date when the entire family can join together in celebration. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Steve may be made to Growing Gardens at www. growinggardens.org/donate/

