Stuart George Mundt (Stu) of 4950 Thunderbird Dr. Frasier Meadows Retirement Community, Boulder, CO died peacefully on October 15, 2020. He was 93 years old. Stu was born in Buffalo, NY on January 13, 1927 to Ruth and George Mundt. During the Great Depression, he spent happy summer months at the family beach house on Lake Erie (Hanford Bay); his father commuted to work as a stockbroker in downtown Buffalo. He graduated in 1944 from Bennett High School, majoring in Fine Art. He began college at Syracuse University but shortly after, when WWII began, Stu "answered the call" and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served as a Radioman with overseas duty in the Philippine Theatre 1945-46. After the war, Stu returned to Syracuse University, graduating in 1950 with a BS in Industrial Design. In October 1949, Stu met Beverly Ann Johnson on a blind date initiated by his Alpha Chi Rho fraternity brother. They were married the following September, 1950 in Buffalo, NY and together, experienced 65 wonderful years of marriage. The couple settled in Syracuse, NY where Stu worked as the Industrial Design Manager with Easy Laundry until 1961 when the family moved to Clinton, NY. where he worked as a designer with GE, Utica, NY. In the mid '60s he established his own design firm, Stuart Mundt Design, continuing until his retirement in 1990. His clients included Dupont, GE, Niagara Machine & Tool and Environment One. He was a life-member of the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA) and co-winner of the '63 IDI Bronze Medal. While in Clinton, Stu was active in the community as a founding member of the Clinton Jaycees, President of Clinton Band Boosters and Trustee at Stone Presbyterian Church. He also volunteered his design expertise, with the redesign of the Snip 'n Clip, Weavers Liquor Store and the Kirkland Art Center. In 1977 the family moved to West Chester, PA where Stu was a deacon of the First Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir. In November, 2000, Bev & Stu moved to Frasier Meadows Retirement Home in Boulder, CO. Stu spent his last 20 years at Frasier, where he was active in a multitude of activities. He often remarked about how fortunate he was with "great family, friends, food, and during his last years--exceptional caregivers." Stu was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandfather and friend. He loved to read, and was always up for a good joke. Stu was a member of the First Presbyterian Church Boulder, loved family vacations on Cape Cod, canoeing in the Adirondack Mountains, traveling the world, good design, big band music and especially family steak dinners. Always upbeat, Stu was loved by many. Stu was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Beverly Ann Mundt, and sister Jeanne Mundt Wilkie. He's survived by daughter Judith Elyce Herzanek (Berthoud, CO), two sons Kurtis Stuart Mundt (Martha's Vineyard, MA) and Gregory Kyle Mundt (Brevard, NC) along with six grandchildren, Jacob Herzanek (Ft. Collins, CO) and Jessica Herzanek (Ft. Collins, CO), Ryan Mundt (East Haven, CT) and Kraig Mundt (Martha's Vineyard, MA), Courtney Atkins (Sugar Hill, GA) and Kristina Godspeed (Peachtree Corners, GA), great-granddaughters Evangeline, Maizey Mae and great grandsons Walker, Levi and Bodhi. He also leaves a sister-in-law, Nancy E. Montgomery (Medina, OH), a niece, Gail Basey (Brunswick, OH) and grand-nephews, Matthew & Andrew. A short memorial service for friends and family will be held on November 20, (2:00) in the Chapel at Crist Mortuary, 3395 Penrose Pl, Boulder, CO 80301 (gravesite ceremony with military honors directly after). His ashes will reside next to Bev's at Mountain View Cremation Garden, Boulder, CO. Memorial donations may be made to: TRU Community Care at 2594 Trailridge Drive East, Lafayette, CO 80026 or trucare.org/donate. Or Frasier Meadows Manor Education Fund, 350 Ponca Pl., Boulder, CO., 80303 frasiermeadows.org

