M.P. Murphy & Associates Funeral Directors
7464 Arapahoe Rd Ste A-3
Boulder, CO 80303-1500
(303) 530-4111
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Anthem Ranch Lodge
16151 Lowell Blvd
Broomfield, CO
Susan Bellows


1943 - 2019
Susan Bellows Obituary
Susan Rae Bellows passed away on September 24, 2019, in her Anthem Ranch home. Sue, as she was fondly called, was born to Raymond and Margaret LaVay on May 7, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois. Sue attended schools K-12 in Skokie, Illinois. She later received her Associate of Arts (AA) degree from Front Range Community College in dietetic technology. A chance meeting in Skokie's Marshall Fields' cafeteria led to her 54-year marriage to Rod Bellows. The couple lived in the Chicago area before moving to Boulder in 1968. Their two children - Tarnie and Trevor - joined their family in Boulder. The Bellows family enjoyed four-wheeling most of the named passes in Colorado. Camping was a popular outdoor activity for Sue, Rod and the children. Bicycling to breakfast on the weekend was a favorite activity the couple enjoyed together. Sue was an active member of the CB Chapter of P.E.O., Sue embraced the organization and the education, and motivation of women. Goldendoodle Duke joined the Bellows family two years ago. Sue reasoned if Rod got a new car, she should have a new puppy. Both arrived. Sue was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by husband Rodney, son Trevor (Amy), daughter Tarnie (Michael) Coleman, the couple's four grandchildren, Rae Ann and Ashley Bellows, Maisie Grace and Tavin Coleman along with Sue's sister Patricia LaVay. The family requests any memorial donations be made to P.E.O. CB Chapter, 555 Baseline Road, Boulder, CO 80302. Open house and celebration of Sue's life will be held at Anthem Ranch Lodge, 16151 Lowell Blvd, Broomfield, 80023, Sun., Oct., 27th, 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. To send an online message to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 13, 2019
