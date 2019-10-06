|
Mom's Melody
Mom flew away on Mother's Day, like the birds she fed in winter. Especially in winter. When the smallest creatures needed her help most. It was always the animals. A life defined by the wild ones, the lost ones, the hungry ones, and the orphans who became her own. Her deepest devotion and purest love. Mom's animals were her life's purpose. Her divine plan.
And there are her children. Her four, all in a row. Her legacy. Her living art. Her four best friends. Protected by her. Inspired by her. Designed by her. Believed in by her. Driven by her to become the best of who we are meant to be. Mom taught us never to lose our way in what is meaningful. The fragrance of spring, the stillness of winter, the clarity of autumn, the sliver of summers and all that scurry inside the beauty of outdoors. The animals. Mom lived her artistry. It was her nature. In her hundreds of canvases. She painted what moved her. Flowers. The God like beauty of flowers. Splashes of color. Always in a vase. And her big, bold, untethered abstracts. Uncontained creativity. It went where it wanted.
Mom was her own symphony of color. It came naturally. A talent not regulated by learning how, but in living by. She was authentic to the core. Mom's soul was exposed in her poetry. In her spiral bound book of poems. She would always remind us to have a look. To not forget. A reveal of a deeper sense of want and loss. Her poetry is brilliant. Truly. She was touched by God. Mom never needed people or places or things. She already had the only place she wanted to be – her Evergreen cottage, filled with photos and art and reminders of yesterdays.
She had her pond. She had her animals: Elfie and Cinnamon and Tommy and Missy. She had a field of memories of all her others. She had her children – the most important people in her heart. She still had Dad. Her longtime friend. Complicated, but true. She had the living creatures who found their way to her – the wild things – the rabbits and voles and blue jays. The elk and the deer and the mice. Mom saw no reason to spend a day otherwise. What mattered is what she had.
We see Mom's smile in the opening rays of morning. We hear her song in the twinkle of the meadowlark. A melody that takes us to a happy place. Our childhood in Boulder, on the Farmers Ditch, and in the apple trees and from which all things were launched.
Help us to power on without you. To find our way. Help us to shower our children with your radiance and kindness. Especially for the animals. It was always the animals.
Born January 27, 1933 in St. Paul, Minnesota, Mom's studies included the Convent of the Visitation, the University of Minnesota and St. Catherine's University. Her courtship with Dad in Glacier Park, Montana was the beginning of the happiest of days. Mom was predeceased by her dogs: Shag, Houdini, Gunner, Angel, Poco, Barney, Ziggy, Tinkerbell, Beowulf, Blaze and Muffy. Her cats: Kiki, Hobbs, Kit, Poogie, Midas and Piper. Her horses: Gypsy and Postman Pete. Her darling lamb, Molly. Her parrot, Gringo and her pet squirrel, Rufus. Her parents George and Margaret Dolan and sister Marylyn Dolan Joseph also predeceased her.
Her beloved dogs Elfie and Cinnamon and her precious cats Tommy and Missy survive her.
Her devotion for her children knew no bounds. Survived by daughters Elizabeth Le Coq Currier (Joe) of Crested Butte, CO, Jennifer Le Coq of Sausalito, CA, Andrea Le Coq (Scott) of Golden, CO, her son John Land Le Coq of Silverthorne, CO. and her loyal husband of sixty-five years, Dr. John R. Le Coq of Evergreen, CO. Also survived by her six grandchildren: Jenner Currier of New York, NY, Land Le Coq of Silverthorne, CO, Calais Le Coq of San Francisco, CA, Kenneal and Cosette Patterson of Boston, MA and Lila Le Coq of Sausalito, CA. Survived by brother William Dolan of Minneapolis, MN and many nieces and nephews. A private family ceremony will take place at home in Evergreen. Donations are welcome at any animal . Mom's favorites were Foothills Animal Shelter, Maxfund and Evergreen Animal Protection League.
"Beauty is in everything – everywhere you look"
Thank you, God, for giving us Mom.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 6, 2019