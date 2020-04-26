Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Berghouse Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Berghouse Graham


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne Berghouse Graham Obituary
LAFAYETTE, CO - Suzanne Graham, 57, passed away April 13, 2020 at her home in Lafayette, CO. She was born Dec. 1, 1962, to Richard and Irma Jean (Kirchner) Berghouse and grew up in rural Bonfield, IL. She graduated from Herscher High School in 1980 and moved to Boulder, CO where she continued a career begun at Riverside Medical Center, working weekends for the radiologists. She recently retired after nearly 40 years as a transcriptionist/editor in the Imaging Department at Boulder Community Hospital. She was a member of the Bonfield First United Methodist Church. Surviving is her son, Jackson Graham and former husband, Greg Graham of Pueblo, CO; her brother, Kim (Jenny) Jensen of Yorktown, VA; her sister, Jill (Thomas) Grant and sister-in-law, Martine Berghouse, all of Kankakee, IL; many nephews and nieces; and her dog, Pepper. Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother, Kurt Berghouse. Cremation rites have been accorded. An inurnment will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -