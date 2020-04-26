|
LAFAYETTE, CO - Suzanne Graham, 57, passed away April 13, 2020 at her home in Lafayette, CO. She was born Dec. 1, 1962, to Richard and Irma Jean (Kirchner) Berghouse and grew up in rural Bonfield, IL. She graduated from Herscher High School in 1980 and moved to Boulder, CO where she continued a career begun at Riverside Medical Center, working weekends for the radiologists. She recently retired after nearly 40 years as a transcriptionist/editor in the Imaging Department at Boulder Community Hospital. She was a member of the Bonfield First United Methodist Church. Surviving is her son, Jackson Graham and former husband, Greg Graham of Pueblo, CO; her brother, Kim (Jenny) Jensen of Yorktown, VA; her sister, Jill (Thomas) Grant and sister-in-law, Martine Berghouse, all of Kankakee, IL; many nephews and nieces; and her dog, Pepper. Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother, Kurt Berghouse. Cremation rites have been accorded. An inurnment will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 26, 2020