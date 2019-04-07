Home

Ted Thompson


Ted Thompson


1932 - 2019
Ted Thompson Obituary
Ted N. Thompson, 86, of Boulder passed away on April 5, 2019. Ted was born on October 7, 1932 in Shenandoah, Iowa to Janet Thompson. Ted was an engineer for Public Service and enjoyed fishing, camping and motorcycles. He especially loved riding motorcycles and being with his family. Gwen and Ted were married on November 7, 1957. Ted is survived by his children, Karen Preston, Peggy Sindelir, Ted Thompson Jr. and Debby Thompson and grandchildren, Kendra Young, Melissa Kittler, Richard Bowling, Jordon Headrick, Shawn Miller and Jamie Miller. Funeral services are pending. Please visit www.greenwoodmyersfuneral.com for service information and to offer condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 7, 2019
