Teresa Wilkens

Teresa Marie Wilkens, 94, died 11 October 2020. She had been living at The Mary Sandoe House, Boulder, Colorado since 2016. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends in December. Teresa was born on August 12, 1926 in Brooklyn, NY to Catherine McEwen and Jacob Dieffenbach. She married Robert Wilkens on January 16, 1947. They raised their family on Long Island (NY) in the years between 1950 and 1976. As a young woman, Teresa worked as a model and executive secretary at Anchor Hocking in New York City. She was active as a Girl Scout leader and PTA board member during her children's early years. Later, in life, she devoted significant time and energy to the California Women's Club (San Diego area) and The Special Olympics
. Teresa was an adventurous cook and talented seamstress. She was famous for the quality and quantity of her Christmas cookies. She loved her fox terriers and rescue cats, Broadway musicals, and singers Kate Smith and Elvis. Teresa is survived by her daughter, Linda, and son, Christopher, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great - granddaughters. She will be missed by all.