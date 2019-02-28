|
Former Chicago resident Teresita Montilla Raymundo, 84, died February 23, 2019, at her residence in Louisville, Colorado. Tess was born October 20, 1934, to Dr. Jose and Celestina (Montilla) Raymundo as the eighth of nine siblings (one brother and eight sisters) in Culion, Palawan, Philippines. The often spoke fondly of her childhood memories of town fiestas & gatherings at their large family home in Malabon City, Metro Manila. The vast array of food at these celebrations sparked both her love of cooking and her future career interest. Tess attended Far Eastern University, graduating with her Bachelor's degree in Home Economics/Nutrition. She immigrated to Chicago in 1961 as a welcome addition to her sister Fe's family, becoming second mom to Fe's three children. An excellent cook and baker, she enjoyed creating her traditional Filipino dishes, as well as testing out new recipes. Tess worked as a dietitian alongside her sister at Ravenswood Hospital, later moving to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she worked until retirement. She also spent two years in Peterborough, Canada, where this Filipino native fell in love with watching winter sports - both ice hockey and figure skating. Chicago's diverse, multicultural neighborhood festivals and international restaurants opened her curiosity to world travel. In her later years, her adventures included visits to England, Ireland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, China and more. The tour-and-taste episodes of Anthony Bourdain were among her must-see TV shows. After 30-plus years, Tess retired to Boulder, Colorado, to live closer to the growing Baran clan. She was an active volunteer at Sacred Heart of Jesus church, and relished having her own yard for flowers and vegetable gardens. She enjoyed baking apple pies with crop from her own tree. The kindest soul with a gentle spirit and a warm, welcoming smile, Tess was always happiest when surrounded by children. She is forever loved and already greatly missed. Tess is survived by her sisters, Dr. Carmen Corvera (Augusan, Philippines), Aida Reyes (Los Baños, Philippines), and Fe Baran; niece Carmen Baran (Thomas Klinker); nephew Joe Baran (Mignon Macias); niece Fe Baran (Mark Briggs); grandniece Lucy Briggs and grandnephews Brewer Briggs, Reid Baran and Tanner Baran, as well as many extended family in the US, Canada and the Philippines. Visitation will be held from 3:00-4:30 pm on Thursday, February 28, at Crist Mortuary, 3395 Penrose Place, Boulder, CO 80301 with recitation of the Rosary at 4:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 1, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1318 Mapleton Ave., Boulder, CO 80304. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to either Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1318 Mapleton Ave, Boulder, CO 80304, Tel: 303-442-6158, or the , 455 Sherman St., Suite 500, Denver, CO 80203, Tel: 303.813.1669.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 28, 2019