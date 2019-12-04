|
Teri (Onken) Chavez was born on December 14, 1965 in Denver, Colorado and passed early Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was an extraordinary wife, mother, Nana, aunt, daughter and sister. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Ted Chavez, and close-knit blended family. Her children Joe, Vicki and Sam and step-children Tim, Tyson, and Trevor are a reflection of her charm, quick-wit and hard-working personality. Teri had a special bond with her grand-children Jayden, Vincent, Jordyn, Kaiden, Ilene, Gabriel and Maci. She grew up in Northglenn and eventually settled in Superior. Teri lived a beautiful life camping, boating and four-wheeling with friends and family in and around the Colorado Mountains. She will be remembered as a strong woman, a woman of faith and family. Her spicy sense of humor and love for her family and friends will be remembered by all who were blessed to know her. A service will be held Saturday, December 7th at 1:00 P.M. at United Methodist Church, 1255 Centaur Village Dr. Lafayette, CO 80026.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 4, 2019