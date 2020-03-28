|
Terril Janice Young, 87 of Denver CO, passed away, surrounded by family on Friday March 6th, at Denver Hospice. Terril is survived by her husband, Earl L Young, her children; Geoffrey Young (Valerie), Brian Young and David Young (Jodi), four Grandchildren and four Great Grandchildren, and her sister, Elaine Hill. Terril was born May 3rd, 1932 to Eva and Lute Forest on the eastern plains of Colorado, in Kit Carson. She was one of six daughters, growing up on the family farm. Upon graduating from Kit Carson High school, Terril would go on to sing in big bands throughout the Colorado region, and continued to sing when she attended Colorado Teachers College in Greely, CO (University of Northern Colorado), where she met Earl. They married on August 25th, 1951. After Earl was discharged from The Air Force, the two would settle down in Denver CO, where they started their family. In The spring of 1967 they would move to Boulder CO, where they would live until 1987. Terril, would become very involved in helping shape Boulder's community. She started working for the Boulder Housing Authority as an administrative secretary, and soon would become The Deputy Director of the department. She was very active in providing services to those that were disadvantaged and living on fixed incomes. She was honored by the Boulder County United Way for her service and dedication as Chairwoman for the Social Planning Department. She was also the Secretary for AAHA (American Association of Homes for the Aging), and was awarded for her distinguished service in the cause for the elderly. She was recognized for her strong commitment, leadership and dedication while she was President of the Colorado Association of Homes for the Aging. She donated to many causes, was a lifelong contributor to the Southern Poverty Law Center, and a proud member of the Audubon Society. She was active in volunteer work, from comforting aids patients in hospice in Seattle, to reading to children in Denver's elementary schools. She loved music, her friends and family, and looking at the moon. She touched the lives of everyone who knew her.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 28, 2020