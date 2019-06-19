|
Terry A. Norris of Coos Bay, Oregon, passed on 12/02/14. Born September 19, 1939, he was the oldest of 5 boys born to Thaine & Eloise Norris of Boulder, Colorado. He served as a radio operator in Italy while in the US Army. When he returned, he began working with his father at Norris & Son's Drilling of N. Boulder. He married Janice Cline on January 28, 1961, in Boulder. They were blessed with 3 children, 11 grandchildren & 18 great-grandchildren. Terry was a pilot, skydiver, hot rod builder and enthusiast. He worked as a water & oil well driller. The family invites you to attend a graveside service at 3pm on July 7, 2019, at the Lyons Cemetery in Lyons, Co. A reception will follow at the Old Stone Church, 408 High Street, Lyons, Co. Email inquiries to [email protected]
Published in The Daily Camera on June 19, 2019