|
|
Gunbarrel, Co Terry Joe Cline age 77 passed peacefully at his home on the evening of May 17 watching the NBA Western Finals. Terry was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa to Leonard and Margret Cline. He had three siblings, Larry, Jim and Sherri who grew up in Boulder. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jim and his loving wife Jody. Terry and Jody raised five children, Dennis, Teri Ann, Jo, Jeannie and Rod in the Boulder Community. Their children gave them 12 grandchildren, two of whom went on to challenge Terry in many legendary rounds of Mini Golf in Estes Park which Terry considered his second home. A graduate of Boulder High, Terry loved Boulder, Colorado, the Rockies and the Buffs. The quintessential fan, his statistical knowledge of Buffs football, baseball, basketball (men's and women's) was legendary. He served our country in the Colorado National Guard. His story of taking one of his beloved Corvettes to basic training was priceless. A lifelong student of history, Terry was particularly focused on the stories of World War II, a topic which filled his bookshelves and storytelling. Terry was an accomplished tradesman who spent years in the Boulder Homebuilding trades before joining the facilities team at Rocky Flats where he retired in 2004. An avid outdoorsman, Terry and Jody enjoyed the majesty of the Front Range and beyond where they made frequent trips and camping excursions to many of the area's finest parks. Always a camera at his side, it is estimated that Terry had nearly 10,000 photos of his travels, loved ones and interesting sights he had explored. He was particularly proud that his wanderlust had allowed him to visit all 50 States. His interest in Railroading was documented in pictures, travels and collections. Terry's retirement years were spent with friends and family through monthly luncheons with his former Rocky Flats Co-Workers, hiking with his best friend, enjoying the camaraderie of his Gunbarrel/Niwot coffee klatch, extensive RV travel in the US and Canada with his daughter and her family but he always longed for his Home in the Foothills. A Celebration of Terry's life is being planned for September. "The Mountains are calling, and I must go"
Published in The Daily Camera on June 2, 2019