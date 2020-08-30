Iowa to Boulder and Beyond, the journey of Terry Bush Terry William Bush was born December 23rd, 1940 in Brooks, Iowa. His parents were Howard William and Mary Rosena Bush. Terry is survived by his sister Shirley and Brother-in-law Fred Guiraud of Boulder. The Bush family moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa in 1941 where Howard joined the war effort in construction of B-29 aircraft. After the war, in 1956, the family moved again to Boulder, Colorado where Terry finished high school and got his first motorcycle. He went on to the University of Colorado to major in journalism. He found the distractions of college a bit much and decided to join the Army. They sent him to the Army language school at the Presidio in San Francisco and then overseas to Germany where he spent two more years. He bought a motorcycle in Europe and brought it back to the U.S. which led to his long career with motorcycles and the interesting people who ride. Terry had other jobs but primarily was in charge of the parts department, and de facto manager, of Rocky Mountain Motorcycles in Boulder which sold BMW Triumph and Suzuki motorcycles. He eventually went on to start his own successful business - Boulder Motorcycle Parts, from which he completed the next set of connections which allowed him to move to Montrose from where he could travel as a field representative of motorcycle parts suppliers to the Southwestern States. Terry was an outstanding photographer and exploited the mobility of motorcycles to capture the beauty and history of our Western mountains, first in Boulder and then in the San Juans. Terry also held part time jobs in the motorcycle industry in Montrose and assisted setting up motorcycle safety classes that were sponsored by the State of Colorado and the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. In April this year Terry became very ill with a virus very similar to Covid19 even though an early test failed to detect it. He succumbed to it just before July 31st when his neighbor found him deceased at home. As he makes his transition to his new adventure we hope he finds as much enjoyment as he had in this World. Once this nasty virus has run its course, or we decide to stop it, Terry's many friends across the West may hold a memorial next fall in September when the leaves are turning and many of Terry's best photos were taken. Written by Alan Staehle, P.O. Box 714, Ouray, CO 81427, a friend of Terry's with help from Terry's sister Shirley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store