Tessa Davis, born Elizabeth Van Rensselaer Stanwood, died at home on April 27 2020, from pancreatic cancer at age 76. She was born in New Haven, CT on May 18, 1943, the youngest of three children. She attended Foote School and Ethel Walker School, and graduated from Bryn Mawr College, where she majored in English literature. She completed teacher training in an apprentice program at the Shady Hill School in Cambridge, MA, and a masters in educational program evaluation at Western Michigan University. At age 23 Tessa decided that she needed to venture out from her familiar New England world, and joined President Kennedy's new VISTA program, co-editing and publishing Dine Bizaad, a local newspaper authored by members of the Navajo community of Chinle, Arizona. She taught at the Rough Rock Demonstration School, the leader in bilingual Navajo education and curriculum development at that time, and at Ramah Navajo High School when it opened as a Navajo controlled secondary school in 1970. After meeting and marrying Alan Davis in 1971, she moved to Denver and became a teacher at Strawberry Fields, a parent-cooperative run school. The family moved to Boulder in 1979, and Tessa was involved in program development and evaluation for several projects with Jefferson County and Boulder Valley Public Schools. For three years she was the state evaluator for Colorado Title IV teacher innovation grants, then joined the Prevention Center, focused on preventing drug and alcohol abuse among Colorado youth. She also served in a number of volunteer positions, including being a Count Appointed Special Advocate and a mentor for women released from Boulder County Jail. Membership in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Boulder played an important part in Tessa's life and the life of her family. She served first as Coordinator of Religious Education for the church, and later as President of the Board of Trustees, and as chief archivist. The Good Friday pilgrimage to Chimayo was a core practice for her with close associates for 28 consecutive years. She started every morning with yoga and meditation and incorporated ceremony and ritual into many aspects of her life. Tessa got great pleasure from singing. She sang in the choirs at all the schools and colleges and churches she attended. In Boulder she sang in the Rocky Mountain Chorale, the Boulder Chorale, and Generations Choir in addition to her church choir. She knew more than 50 rounds, and dozens of lullabies, circle songs, and chants for every occasion, from solstice chants to meal blessings, partings, and saying goodnight. Groups she belonged to always looked to her to lead them in a song for most any kind of occasion. Tessa belonged to many groups, and loved being part of an expanding circle of close friends. She loved her play-reading group, her dream group, her warm water exercise group, her Spanish conversation group, her motherless daughters group, her dog walking group, and her book club. Above all, she will be remembered as a loving spirit who brought people together and loved life. Tessa is survived by her husband Alan Davis, her daughters Laura Davis and Allison Davis, her brother Michael Stanwood, and her grandchildren Gabriel, Warren, and Bernadette. Gifts may be given in her memory to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Boulder, Global GreenGrants Fund, or Boulder Voices for Children.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store