Our beloved, extraordinary and courageous Thea died unexpectedly on August 4th, 2019 after a brief illness. She had lived with multiple sclerosis for forty years. Born October 3rd 1948 to Louis and Elizabeth Tenenbaum, she was raised in Boulder CO. From an early age her wide-ranging loves included music, world travel, social justice and fine arts. Thea met her future husband Raffaele in Bologna, Italy while completing her ceramic training at Harrow Pottery School in London. Thea and Lele moved back to Colorado in 1985 to raise their family and open a studio. They divided their time between their thriving rural home and garden and their ancient house in the Apennine hills. Thea's creative and vibrant personality was shown as much through her gardening and cooking as in her whimsical and colorful pottery designs that grace countless homes throughout the world. Her infectious enthusiasm for life, brilliant humor and exuberant laughter touched and delighted a large and grateful network of friends and family. A tireless communicator and connective force for many communities, she will be dearly missed. She leaves behind her husband, Raffaele Malferrari; her children, Emiliano Malferrari (Laurie Britton Newell) of London England, Gelsomina Tenenbaum-Malferrari (Neal Ritter) of Longmont; grandchildren, Alba, Lina, Lutreo and Fianna; siblings, Lisa, Louise, Tobias and Kezia of Boulder; eight nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and nephews. A private memorial is planned for later this fall. Contributions may be made in Thea's honor to the Boulder Pottery Lab, Growing Gardens, or the Laughing Coyote Project. Please visit http://legacy.com/dailycamera to leave condolences or sign the guestbook.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 1, 2019