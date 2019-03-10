|
Thelma Robinson passed away March 4th, 2019 in Cody, Wyoming at the Spirit Mountain Hospice. She was born June 22, 1925 to Grant and Della Morey in Mahaska, KS and grew up during the dust bowl days. At the age of 18, she entered Lincoln General Hospital School of Nursing where she served as a Cadet Nurse, graduating in 1946. In 1947 she married the love of her life, Donald Richard Robinson (Dick) who had served in WW II in the Pacific. Dick was recalled to serve in the Korean War and after his discharge, the couple decided to fulfill their dream of living in the mountains west of Boulder, Colorado. The couple purchased the Black Swan Mill Site and began the work of recycling the gold mill into their dream home. It was here that their four children grew up enjoying the freedom of living in the mountains and the community of Salina. When her fourth child entered kindergarten, Thelma began working on her degrees in nursing earning her Nurse Practitioner, Bachelor and Master's Degrees from the University of Colorado and served on the faculty for five years. Dick's retirement brought new adventures when Dick and Thelma moved to Alaska. Thelma served as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner traveling throughout the state of Alaska. Upon Thelma's retirement her focus was on research and writing about the history of the Cadet Nurse Corps. She and her sister Paulie, who was also a Cadet Nurse published the first book to tell the Cadet Nurse story. Thelma was recognized at the 72nd Anniversary of Cadet Nurse Corps in Bethesda, MD in 2015. Thelma's second book records the experiences of Japanese American women who were interned because of their nationality. This book is translated into Japanese and Thelma traveled to Japan for that book signing. Thelma's fourth book, "Growing Up in the Dirty Thirties" was published in 2018. In 2015, Thelma moved to Cody, WY to be near her daughter Mary Louise Dyk. Other survivors include her sons and their wives Dennis (Joan) from Boulder CO, Larry (Sheila) from Burlingame, KS and Bruce (Kathy) from Homer, AK as well as sister-in-law Ruth, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Thelma was a member of the Big Horn DAR and the First Presbyterian of Boulder. Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 1820 15th St., Boulder, CO 80302 on April 6, 2019 at 1:30pm. An online guestbook is available at www.BallardFH.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 10, 2019