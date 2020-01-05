|
Dr. Theodore B. Appel III, 84, died on Tuesday, December 24 surrounded by the family he loved. Born October 20, 1935 in Lancaster, Penn., he graduated from Franklin & Marshall College in 1957, earned his medical degree from University of Pennsylvania in 1961 and underwent four years of specialty training at hospitals in Akron, Ohio. After two years of practice in Lancaster, he became a medical officer in the U.S. Army caring for patients at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs. It was here that he discovered his love of the West. He joined the Boulder Medical Center in 1969. He would go on to become president of the medical staff at Boulder Community Hospital and served on the board at Boulder Medical Center. Over the course of a 37-year career he delivered more than 5,000 babies. Though a skilled and exacting surgeon, he placed equal importance on addressing the emotional needs of patients. He found meaning in humble service to others, taking immense satisfaction in providing compassionate, respectful care for his patients. He was a principaled, practical and punctual man, one who would rather be 10 minutes early than 1 minute late. He believed in the value of education as a force to improve yourself and your community, returning to college in his 50s to pursue an MBA from the University of Colorado. Though he poured much of his energy into his work, he was also an avid outdoorsman. Sailing, scuba diving, biking, skiing, fly fishing, mountaineering and tennis were among his many passions. After retirement in 1996 he moved to Vail, where he volunteered with Community Guest Services and taught for 14 years at Vail Ski School. He had a deep personal faith in his Lord Jesus Christ. He was a trustee at First Presbyterian Church, where he unabashedly sang hymns at the top of his lungs, usually slightly off key, and volunteered on medical mission projects to treat people in Mante, Mexico in partnership with the hospital and Boulder Rotary Club. He knew Alzheimers would strip him of his memories, intellect and ability to control his own body but accepted his fate with grace, steadfast in his belief that death merely opens the door to a new life with God that would free him of earthly shackles. As the disease took root, he focused on gratitude for the many blessings in his life and reminded his children of the family's code: Do the best you can with what you've got. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Deborah Appel, of Boulder; sister Elizabeth Bailey and her husband Tom of Vista, Calif.; son Theodore B. Appel IV and his wife Tracy of Santa Rosa, Calif.; son James Appel and his wife Mary Beth of Boulder; daughter Elizabeth Burgess and her husband John of Gig Harbor, Wash.; and his five beloved grandchildren. The family is grateful for the staff at Sunrise Senior Living of Boulder and the loving, compassionate care they provided in the final 19 months of his life. A memorial service will be held January 25 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Boulder. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the or a .
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 5, 2020