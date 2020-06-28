Thomas E. Balzer, age 73 of Ward, passed away quietly in his sleep on June 1st of an unknown cause. He exhibited no signs of illness in the days and the night before he died. Tom was born in Iowa and served in the Iowa National Guard and he attended the University of Iowa at Iowa City before coming west in 1973. Tom was immediately attracted to Ward by its mountain setting and lifestyles; he was also smitten by `Wardie" Carol Jenkins. They married and remained devoted partners to his death. Through their union they had one child, a daughter, Greta Balzer. Tom could best be described as a "field operator," someone who applies one's skills to match any situation at hand. He was a commodity and stock trader, excavator, carpenter, plumber, and whatever was needed at the time. One of his many significant achievements came about while chairing Ward's water board. Ward's pristine water supply comes from a gushing Artesian well in the National Forest. The powers in the County wanted the well to be chlorinated but Tom and others in Ward resisted and prevailed, pleading to a judge who ruled in favor of no chlorine. The 120 year old water supply is free of chlorine to this day. Tom loved being just feet away from the National Forest; his religion was Mother Nature. He was an elk hunter and a fly fisherman, but perhaps his most gratifying skill was as an avid trail builder along with his daughter, and best friend, Greta. Within a copse of Aspens dressed in his signature newsboy cap and wool shirt beneath a bull elk rack, Tom was laid to rest on the family's property in Ward at Tom's "trail head." Tom's trail may be just beginning. Tom was predeceased by his parents Dr. Walter J. Balzer and Elizabeth Compton Balzer and is survived by: his wife Carol, daughter Greta, both of Ward; sisters Anne Powers and Libbet Brooke both of Davenport, Iowa. Friends and family can share their thoughts and condolences at www.Remembering CO.us Tom Balzer click "Search."

