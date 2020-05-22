Thomas Harry Fox - Obituary Boulder, CO -Thomas Harry Fox, (92) died on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020. He was born the youngest of six brothers on September 29th, 1927, in Bradford, PA, the son of Earl M. and Hazel (Gillespie) Fox. He attended school in Bradford where he served as a crossing guard, and soon caught the attention of his future wife Marietta L. Newton. At 18, he joined the war effort serving in the US Army on the Panama Canal. He graduated from Penn State University in 1950 in Hotel Management where he was also a member and resident of the Chi Phi House. He and Marietta were "pinned" on Leap Year day in 1948. He was employed by the American Steel and Wire Division of United States Steel Corporation in Chicago prior to his marriage to Marietta in Bradford on August 9th, 1952. The couple took a honeymoon trip through Canada to Mackinac Island, staying at the famous Grand Hotel. Beginning his sales career with US Steel in Springfield, IL, Tom was transferred to Madison, WI in 1956. He and Marietta celebrated their 10th anniversary in Aspen, CO with a ski vacation. They enjoyed it so much that they made many annual trips to ski the Rocky Mountains and became members of the Madison Ski Club. Tom changed professions in the early 1970s, taking his 20 years of well-honed relationship building skills forged among the farmers of "America's Dairyland" and traded selling steel fence posts and barbed wire for selling stocks and bonds. His affable personality allowed him to become a highly successful stockbroker for Smith Barney. Tom and Marietta enjoyed many adventures together, including river rafting expeditions and horseback trips to Montana. After 30 years in Madison, Tom and Marietta moved to Cross Plains, WI, finding more room to enjoy their love of horses and trail rides. Marietta passed away in 1996. After retiring, Tom moved to Aspen in 2004 at age 77. He volunteered as an Ambassador for the Aspen Ski Corporation, welcoming skiers to the slopes with his bright and infectious smile and gracious personality. Tom came down out of the mountains after 9 years in Aspen, leaving many new friends made there to spend his final years along the Front Range in Boulder, living in an apartment with outstanding views of the Rocky Mountains. Here he developed a whole new circle of friends including the employees of the Boxcar café where he took his daily latte. Tom was able to observe his 90th birthday with family and friends who traveled from all over the country to celebrate his robust health and his exceptionally sharp mind and wit. Tom was generous and kind and a blessing to all who knew him. He especially enjoyed his relationships with his grandchildren. Tom is survived by two sons, Gerald N. Fox (Carol) of Girdwood, AK and Douglas E. Fox (Sharon) of Ellington, CT, son-in-law Tom Seaver; Six Grandchildren: Thaddeus (Megan), Rebekah, and Micah Fox; Jacob Seaver (Miranda Dyer); Dylan, and Kelsey Fox; four Great-Grandchildren: Lillian, Max, Mia and Kieran. In addition to his wife, Tom was preceded in death by a daughter Carla Ann Fox, his five older brothers, and a younger sister. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. A memorial will be placed for him next to his beloved wife of 43 years, Marietta, in Willow Dale Cemetery in Bradford, PA. Donations of remembrance may be made to Mountain Valley Horse Rescue, 33933 Colorado River Road, McCoy, CO 80463. Tax ID 20-3009675.

