|
|
Thomas Mifflin (Tom) Hughes died peacefully on the evening of April 13, 2020 following complications caused by COVID-19. Tom was born in April of 1945 and was raised in Pittsburgh, PA by his late parents, Jane Blackistone Hughes and Brigadier General Joseph D. Hughes. Tom was first and foremost a devoted father and caring friend. He was best known for his bright smile, eagerness to help, and "heard 'em a million times" dad jokes. Tom was also an educator, adventurer, skier, outdoorsman, singer, and lover of the arts and chess. He graduated from St. Mark's School in Massachusetts and went on to earn his Bachelor's degree and then his Master's in Education at CU Boulder while living in Nederland, his home for over 40 years. In 1979, Tom married Susan O'Donnell, now Susan O'Donnell-Dicken (husband Ross Dicken), on the front porch of their home on Ridge Road. His oldest surviving daughter, Jenny Hughes Gordon, married her husband, Andrew Gordon, on the same porch in July, 2019. Tom's younger surviving daughter, Megan Hughes Cicale, is the mother of Tom's first grandchild, Seraphina, whom he loved dearly. Tom spent his later years living happily at Boulder Manor where he was a pillar of the community. He served both residents and staff by delivering the daily newspaper, calling bingo, organizing choir practice, and being a compassionate friend and listening ear. He was a close personal friend of Bill W. and always the first to help anyone in need. Tom never gave up - he overcame many trials in his life only to find himself and his family stronger than before. Tom is also survived by his brother, Gerry Hughes (wife Jill Hughes), his sister-in-law Myra Hughes (late husband Gordon Hughes), and nephew Gordon Hughes Jr. Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, services will be deferred until a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Boulder Alano Club at BoulderAlanoClub. CharityProud.org/Donate .
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 19, 2020