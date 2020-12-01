Thomas M. Jarmon of Boulder, Colorado passed away on November 15, 2020. Tom was cherished as a tremendous father and devoted husband with boundless love for his family and friends. Tom earned his master's degree in Architecture from Texas Tech University in 1977 and moved to Colorado to begin his 41-year career at Eric Smith Associates. He and his wife Cindy married in 1985, and together in Boulder they happily raised their two sons, Andrew and Christopher. Tom ultimately prized time spent with his family above all else. He was grateful to be Cindy's dedicated and loving partner. He took immense joy in being an unconditionally supportive presence in his sons' lives. Due to COVID restrictions, a formal memorial service is tentatively planned for Spring 2021.

