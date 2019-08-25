|
|
Thomas (Tom) McParland of Westminster, CO passed away August 12th, 2019 at the age of 63. He was born in Rock Valley, IA on July 19th, 1956. He moved to Boulder, CO in the early 70's with his Mom and siblings. He had a long career in the Construction industry building new homes and doing high-end remodels along the Front Range. His hobbies were photography, fishing, and collecting SW art. He is survived by daughter, Melissa;, his son, Jon and his wife, Liz; 7 grandchildren, Josh, Gabe, Cerenity, Shyann, Cadan, Lelia, and Quinn; brother, Ken and his wife, Norma; and sister, Patty. A private service will be held by the family.
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 25, 2019