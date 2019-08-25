Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McParland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas (Tom) McParland


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas (Tom) McParland Obituary
Thomas (Tom) McParland of Westminster, CO passed away August 12th, 2019 at the age of 63. He was born in Rock Valley, IA on July 19th, 1956. He moved to Boulder, CO in the early 70's with his Mom and siblings. He had a long career in the Construction industry building new homes and doing high-end remodels along the Front Range. His hobbies were photography, fishing, and collecting SW art. He is survived by daughter, Melissa;, his son, Jon and his wife, Liz; 7 grandchildren, Josh, Gabe, Cerenity, Shyann, Cadan, Lelia, and Quinn; brother, Ken and his wife, Norma; and sister, Patty. A private service will be held by the family.
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.