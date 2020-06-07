Thomas Michael Murphy, "Murph" as he was known to his friends and loved ones, passed peacefully on May 22, 2020 in the early hours of the morning, surrounded by his later life partner, his daughters, and his lifelong best friend. Tom was diagnosed with late-stage ALS in February of this year and declined much faster than anticipated. Born in Denver, Colorado, Tom attended Aurora Central High School and the University of Colorado in Boulder. He worked in the computer/tech industry with an impressive resume of positions both domestic and foreign with Storage Tech, Quantum, and Fujitsu along with others . Murph made his home wherever his career took him, as he embraced the cultures in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Yamagata, Japan. Beloved by all who knew him, he had a unique way of making one feel like he had known you forever. An expert "Do It Yourself-er," he built the home of his dreams in Boulder County at the foot of Forsythe Peak off Magnolia Road. Here, he and his early wife Joan Fiore and their daughters, Anna, of Superior, CO, and Michal, of Longmont, CO began their lives. Unfortunately, Joan passed unexpectedly in 2008 leaving Tom a single parent raising 2 young girls. Fatherhood suited him well, as he was an amazing Dad and his girls were his pride and joy. While maintaining a good spirit, Tom met the later love of his life, Jana Bledsoe of Boulder CO, and he and his daughters shared the next ten years with Jana and her daughter, Tayler of Lafayette, CO. He recently followed his dream of owning a boat and purchased his 38' CHB restoration project "Nexus" which is docked in San Diego, CA, and will continue to be restored by a dear friend. Tom so enjoyed cruising the San Diego harbor and the waters off Point Loma. Tom lived life to its fullest, tackled the biggest problems with boundless energy, and dedicated himself to his family which he loved so deeply. He was a constant comedian, never giving up the opportunity to make you smile with a joke or quip that would leave you in stitches. Tom was a gymnast in high school and college, loved golf, fishing, skiing, hiking, hanging out with his cats and newfoundland dogs, and riding his motorcycle cross-country. He faced his ALS diagnosis with courage and grace, never complaining, only wishing he had more time with family and friends. Tom had some last words for all who knew him: "I'm going to miss every one of you. If you find yourself on a beach, raise a glass for me!" At Tom's request, his immediate family will be having a small, private ceremony on his property sharing memories and enjoying a special bottle of wine. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that a donation to the ALS Fund/Research be made in Tom's name. Donation information can be found at: http://www.alsa.org/donate/ Memorial Website: rememberingtommurphy.com

