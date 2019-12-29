|
|
Formerly of Wisconsin. Passed away on December 17, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved former husband of Barbara Blake. Loving father of Julie (Daryl) Olander of Boulder, CO and the late Thomas. Cherished grandfather of Ashley, Tyler, Alex and Ethan. Dear brother-in-law of Nancy Blake and Ginny (David) Schweitzer. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Gilbert and Bertha Pickhardt. Funeral Services were held on Saturday, December 28 in Menomonee Falls, WI. Burial will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Thomas's name to are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 29, 2019