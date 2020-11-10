Throughout his life, Tim Arbuckle joined a lively character with a sharp intellect and a lifelong love of learning. His BA was in math, followed by MAs in sculpture, history of art, history, and computer science. He loved learning about and discussing math, art, and inventions with like-minded people. Born in 1931 in New York City, Tim grew up in upstate New York, including the Mohonk Mountain House when it was a boarding school during WW2. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War, and attended West Point for two years. Professionally, he was a computer programmer; he worked at IBM in the 1950s, invented programs for air-driven circuitry, and was a founding partner in a software firm. In 1972, Tim moved to Vienna for a year to study musical composition at the Konservatorium, followed a further year in Cambridge, England, before returning to the US to continue his work in computers. Tim's later life was filled with courses in art, history of art, music, and history. Tim's first marriage to Arlene (Lee) Bauer resulted in two daughters, Jill and Kyre, and Jill's daughter Isabel. His second marriage to fellow programmer Jill H G Kelly produced one son, Alex. His final marriage to Donna Rush brought him to Boulder. He is survived by his wife Donna, former wife Jill, all three children plus his granddaughter, his stepson Shanti, and his beloved Husky Ivan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store