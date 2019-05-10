|
Timothy, "Tim", Gerard Shanahan, 61, of Louisville, CO, passed away, peacefully, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, surrounded by love and family after a short and strong battle with cancer. Tim was born on a military base in Frankfurt Germany on July 6, 1957, to Edward and Mary Shanahan. He was the third oldest of six children. Tim spent most of his childhood in Pennsylvania. He attended Slippery Rock University PA where he received a degree in Recreational Therapy. Tim moved to Boulder, CO in 1979 with his brother Michael (Mike) Shanahan. He met his wife Ellen Kelly in Boulder, CO and they married in 1989. They had their daughter Kelcy Shanahan in 1991 and son Charles (Charlie) Shanahan in 1993. Tim spent his life's work helping others, spending most of his career as a Case Manager, Certified Rehabilitation Consultant (CRC), Certified Disability Management Specialist (CDMS), and Qualified Rehabilitation consultant (QRC). He was passionate about his work and was always an advocate for those who needed it. Tim loved spending time with family and friends. He was an avid golfer and loved jamming out to music. He played softball in Boulder for 20+ years with the 4th Street Athletic Club. He loved to ski, play horseshoes, watch sports, tell a good story, and drink an ice cold IPA on a hot summer day. Tim is survived by his wife Ellen Shanahan, daughter Kelcy Shanahan and Joshua (Josh) Choate, son Charles (Charlie) Shanahan and Kitiara Kester, brother Edward (Ed) Shanahan and Rexann Shanahan, sister Mary Margaret (Peg) Shanahan and Robert Horton, sister Kathleen (Kathy) Druschel and James (Jim) Druschel, brother Michael (Mike) Shanahan and Melissa Shanahan, brother Patrick (Pat) Shanahan and Linda Shanahan, several amazing nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and hundreds of incredible friends. An Irish Wake and Celebration of life will be held in the Grand Assembly Community House at Chautauqua Park, 900 Baseline Road Boulder, CO 80302 on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm. We ask all to come in colors of celebration, full hearts, and stories to tell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim's name to Trail Winds Hospice Foundation 75 Manhattan Dr. Suite 208 Boulder, CO 80303.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 10, 2019