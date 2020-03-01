|
Toni Musgrove passed away on February 25, 2020 from cancer after a long illness. She will be cremated and will be eventually be interred with her husband at Fort Logan Cemetery. Mrs. Musgrove was born September 15, 1947. She was one of four daughters born to Anthony and Rita Colacci of Louisville, CO. She graduated from Louisville High School -- Class of 1966. She married Howard Wayne Musgrove on January 21, 1970. During their 50 year marriage, they lived in Colorado, California and Texas before returning to Colorado in 2006. She will be remembered as a strong, loving and devoted sister, mother, grandmother and wife. She will be missed greatly. She is survived by her three sisters, Mary (Don) Guyer of Denver, Pattie (Doug) Thompson of Lafayette, Sally (Larry) Rickman of Ft. Lupton; sister and brother-in-law Cindy (John) Layman; her husband Howard Musgrove of Parker; her daughter and son-in-law Michelle & Steve Vaughn of Highlands Ranch; her daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Michael Mahaney of Centennial; her three grand-daughters Ashley, Emma and Abby Vaughn; nine nieces and nephews and 17 grandnieces and grandnephews. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the .
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 1, 2020