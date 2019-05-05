|
|
Ty Guthrie, cherished husband, brother, son, uncle, and indispensable friend, passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by love Sunday, April 21, 2019 after a long battle with synovial sarcoma. His quiet kindness and curiosity touched everyone he knew. He made his mark on all our lives with his generosity, wit, openness, and love and has left a hole in our hearts with his absence. Tyrone Cameron Guthrie was born in Kamloops, BC, and grew up in Summerland, BC. His passions for sailing and swimming, and his deep and abiding love for the outdoors initially grew and flourished in the Okanagan. After earning his master's degree from the University of Victoria, Ty embarked on a lifelong career in conservation and GIS, working for the Islands Trust, Playa Lakes Joint Venture, and for the last seventeen years, The Nature Conservancy out of their Colorado office in the United States. Although Ty lived for the better part of the current century in Colorado, he never lost his Canadian accent, humility, or his love for the beautiful Okanagan Valley and BC Coast. Ty is survived by his wife Mary; father Bill and stepmother Deb, siblings Bud (Cheri), Rhonda (Sue), Kyle (Kristina), Jordan, stepfather Doug (Barb), step siblings Laurel, Lisa (Bethel), and Gord (Dawn). He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilynn, and grandparents John and Emma Banerd, and William and Ruth Guthrie. Celebrations of life for Ty are being planned in Colorado and British Columbia; check his memorial site on www.forevermissed.com/ as arrangements are finalized. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Islands Trust Conservancy , the South Okanagan Conservation Fund , Elevation Outdoors , or to the youth-oriented music, arts, or outdoors organization of your choice.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 5, 2019