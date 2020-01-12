|
Touched by some of the cataclysmic events of the 20th Century, Uriel Nauenberg's flight from Nazi Germany and his later career as a physicist took him to three continents. His devotion to his family leaves behind three generations forever grateful for the impact he had on their lives. The beloved son, brother, husband, father and grandfather passed away at age 81 from complications of Alzheimer's disease on December 31, 2019. His wife of over 60 years, Jeanne Nauenberg, was by his side. Uriel was born to a Jewish family on December 16, 1938 in Berlin, Germany, less than five weeks after Kristallnacht. His parents escaped with Uriel and his two older siblings to Colombia in January, 1939 and eventually settled in Baranquilla. When political unrest later ignited in Colombia in the mid-1950s, he was sent as a 16-year-old high school senior to attend Riverdale Country Boarding School in the United States. He went on to obtain an undergraduate degree and a Ph.D. In Physics from Columbia University in New York City. After an assistant professorship at Princeton University, he accepted a position as a faculty member in the Physics Department at the University of Colorado Boulder in 1969. Although he officially retired in 2011, after 42 years of service, he remained active in research and teaching until 2015 as an Emeritus Professor. Uriel's research focused on understanding how the world we live in was formed at the time of the Big Bang. His study of the fundamental interaction of particles brought international recognition and he won numerous awards over the course of his career. In 2004, the University of Colorado Boulder awarded him the Hazel Barnes Prize, the highest recognition for teaching and research across all disciplines. In 2007, he was awarded the Stearns prize, an award that recognizes members of the faculty for extraordinary achievement. Uriel has published over 1000 publications and has made major contributions to many fundamental parameters in the Standard Model of Particle Physics. He was legendary as a teacher of undergraduates, and he often took on students (some who were struggling) and coached them. He never stepped away from responsibility and chaired User Organizations at Stanford Linear Accelerator (SLAC) and at Fermilab. He also chaired the Boulder Faculty Assembly for four years--a record for the position. While his research and insight impressed his colleagues and students, Uli also had other talents that endeared him to his family. His ability to eat more than two people put together and never gain weight and his persistence in planting tulips each year only to have the Boulder, Colorado wildlife dig them up repeatedly are two examples. Gardening was a favorite hobby as was swimming when he tired of chasing deer out of his garden. Uli's dedication to his professional pursuits and leisure pastimes pales in comparison to the devotion he showed his family. Happily married for over 60 years, he enjoyed hiking and traveling with his wife and playing with his children and grandchildren in the surf. He took great pleasure in spending time with his three siblings, many nieces and nephews and their children--even when they tried to steal pens from the pocket protector he wore without him noticing. His sweet, gentle and playful nature is one of his many beloved attributes his family will remember. Uriel is survived by his wife Jeanne Nauenberg, one of his four siblings, Lucrecia Sachs, his two children and their spouses: Terri Nauenberg and Olav Solgaard and Eric and Michelle Nauenberg. He is also survived by his seven beloved grandchildren, Nikolai, Kobi, Shimmy, Hadassah, Jenni, Chaya and Asher. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nauenberg Memorial Fund at the CU Boulder physics department are welcome. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday February 1, 2020 2 pm at the Stanford Faculty Club 439 Lagunita Drive on the Stanford University campus.
Published in The Daily Camera from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, 2020