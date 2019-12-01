|
Ursula Helen Boehm Caddell Dickinson was born December 16, 1928, in Berlin, Germany, to Paul Fredrick Boehm and Helene Schutzendubel Boehm, joining brother Karlheinz Boehm. On November 15, 2019, she passed away in her home in Boulder, Colorado, surrounded by her family. For the first 7 years of her life, Ursula lived in Frankfurt, Germany, fleeing first to Vienna, Austria, with her family then to Klosters, Switzerland, in 1938, when the fear of Hitler in Austria became too much. In 1939, Ursula and her family immigrated to the United States. The family lived in Queens, New York, then Greenwich, Connecticut, before Ursula became a US citizen at age 18 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Ursula met her first husband, Howard Caddell, in 1948 while attending Berea College in Kentucky. They married in July 1950, and moved frequently around Kentucky, Tennessee, and Florida. After the couple divorced in 1963, Ursula raised their 5 children on her own in Colorado, where she worked at various automotive dealerships (among them, Arnold Brothers Ford) and retired from Boulder Toyota in 1993. Ursula met Tom Dickinson, the love of her life, in September 1971, and the couple married on October 16, 1977, at Peaceful Valley Lodge in Colorado in the chapel built in memorial to her father. Together, Ursula and Tom were avid supporters of the arts through the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra, Central City Opera, and the Metropolitan Opera Live shows at local movie theatres. In marriage, they showed that becoming one does not mean losing yourself as an individual. Ursula will be remembered always for her strength of will, love of family, pride in her heritage, and her unapologetically honest and straight-forward approach to life. Ursula was preceded in death by her husband Tom Dickinson, ex-husband Howard Caddell, her parents, and her brother Karl Boehm of Peaceful Valley. She is survived by her five children: Lynda Caddell, Tom (Janice) Caddell, David (Diane) Caddell, Andie (Ed) Smith, Jennifer (Brian) Rootham; six grandchildren: Chris (Linda) Caddell, Amber (Gil) Johnson, Jared Caddell, Jon (Patricia) Caddell, Cory Smith, Brandon Smith; two great-granddaughters: Abigayl Johnson, Gracelyn Johnson; and two nephews and seven nieces. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra at 1600 Range Street, Suite 200, Boulder, Colorado, 80301 or their website at https://boulderphil.org. A service will be at Faith Community Lutheran Church in Longmont on December 11, 2019 at 10:30am. Per her wishes, her ashes will be divided and interred at Mountain View Cemetery in Longmont, Colorado, and Union Church Memorial Garden in Berea, Kentucky. Share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 1, 2019