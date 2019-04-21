|
|
Milton Bardstown Rogers, Jr., age 79, formerly of Boulder, Colorado, died on April 2, 2019 in Cedarville, Michigan, after several years of declining health. He was born on April 11, 1939, in Quantico, Virginia, to Emily Louise (Robbins) and Milton Bardstown Rogers, Sr. Milt grew up in Alexandria, Virginia where he was graduated from George Washington High School. He attended the University of Colorado on a football scholarship, graduating in 1961 with a B.A. in Political Science, and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. After college, he married Linda Dale and they moved to Oahu, Hawaii, where he was stationed at the USMC Base at Kaneohe Bay. Thus began what family and friends knew to be a lifelong affinity for Aloha shirts. Milt served his country through two tours of duty in Vietnam and 30 years in the USMC Reserves, before retiring in 1998 with the rank of Colonel. His career included sales with IBM, AT&T, and Computer Associates, as well as several smaller software companies in the Boulder area. On October 6, 1984, Milt married Sheryl Gordon Steffen and returned to Boulder, Colorado, where they made their home for 34 years. They spent summers in the Les Cheneaux Islands for many years before moving permanently to Cedarville in 2018. Milt and Sheryl regularly attended University of Colorado football and basketball games and Milt wrote the monthly newsletter as Secretary for the Alumni "C" Club. He enjoyed travelling and socializing with friends and continued to attend Marine Corps reunions around the country. Milt is survived by his wife Sheryl G. Rogers of Cedarville; daughter, Sheryl D. Rogers (Mike Loden) of Franklin, North Carolina; step-daughters Joni (Robert) Burger and Kristi Steffen (Digger Smith) of Cedarville; grandchildren, Kayleigh Saalfield of Brooksville, Florida, Connor Saalfield of Greenville, South Carolina, Derek Burger and Gordon Burger, of Cedarville; and a half-brother, Rick (Debbie) Rogers of Pace, Florida. Milton was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Ruth Ann Kelly. Arrangements for burial at Arlington National Cemetery are pending. A Celebration of Life will be held in Cedarville in July. Memorial contributions may be made to Buffs for Life Foundation (P.O. Box 1167, Denver, CO 80201 ~ buffs4life.org) the VFW, or a . R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 21, 2019