Veronica Prather of Louisville, Colorado passed away on March 30, 2019 at the age of 90. Ronni was born December 20, 1928 in Denver to Zig and Martha Urban, the youngest of 8 children and the only one born in a hospital. She attended school in Superior, Colorado through 8th grade, then went on to graduate from Louisville High School in 1946. Ronni attended the University of Northern Colorado for a year before moving to Denver and working for Public Service Company. On July 24, 1953, she married Wally Prather at the chapel of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Denver. They eventually moved back to Louisville, living there for over 50 years. Together Ronni and Wally built a successful business, George Oil Company, and became well established members of the Lafayette and Louisville communities. Ronni was a wonderful wife and mother, who enjoyed golf, travel, gardening and was an excellent card player. In addition, she was well known for her keen sense of style both in fashion and home decorating. Ronni will be missed by her children, Bob (Sue), Amy, and Laurie (Dave); 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to TRU Community Care Hospice (www.trucare.org).
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 5, 2019