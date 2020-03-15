|
Vicki Anna Meadows passed away peacefully on January 30th, 2020 in North Palm Beach, Florida. She will be missed by her loving daughter Jessi Meadows, son-in-law Steve Tubbs, and grandchildren Lila and Max Tubbs of North Palm Beach, Florida. Vicki was born on September 13th, 1948 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The daughter of Helen (Powell) and Walter Eggert, she attended Thomas Carr Howe High School and Purdue University. She spent time living in Canada and Florida, and made Boulder her home for over 30 years. Vicki was a polio survivor, and despite her physical limitations, she always expressed joy and gratitude for life and the love she shared with others. Vicki followed the teachings of Prem Rawat, where she learned to look within and find inner peace. She saw the good in everyone and inspired others to find the good within themselves. She made friends everywhere she went. She loved to have people over for food, cards, games and lots of laughs. Vicki was a fan of jazz, rock, and blues music, derived great joy from novels and mysteries, and she held a special place in her heart for animals. She was an avid gardener who could create beauty in the smallest of spaces. Her door was always open to anybody who needed to talk, needed a hug, needed to rest, or just needed a break from the daily grind. Vicki's heart and home were always ready to take in somebody in need of a little light and love. Because she so loved seeing people happy and having fun, Vicki's wish was to have a celebration of life with friends and family. That party will be May 31st at 3:00pm at 1119 Gale Ave in Boulder.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 15, 2020