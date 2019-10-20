Home

Vicki Sawyer Obituary
Vicki Susan Sawyer, 58, a long time resident of Boulder, unexpectedly passed away near her home in San Marcos, CA on August 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Randy C. Sawyer; sister, Amy Spradlin; brother, Chris Macklin; and all of the Sawyer siblings and spouses whom adopted her as their own. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill & Patricia (Gallimore) Macklin and in-laws, Wally & Beulah (Sawyer) Stone. We will all miss her contagious laugh, caring friendship and her perpetual smile. You always knew where she was in a room; she was where the laughter was. Vicki partnered with her husband and managed their business, Crystal Light Photography, for over 30 years. Her exceptional people skills and attention to detail were valuable assets to the success of their business. Vicki was a breast cancer survivor and supported those affected by breast cancer. Interment was at Green Mountain Cemetery in Boulder. Contributions in her honor can be made to breast cancer research.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 20, 2019
